Sen. Elizabeth Warren reiterated that she wants Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached in addition to President Trump.

“I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached,” the Massachusetts Democrat said Friday evening on Twitter.

The demand comes as Warren has also told Democrats to focus their impeachment proceedings narrowly on Trump and Ukraine.

“Right now, I’d like to just see us do the Ukraine issue because it is so clear and it is such a clear violation of law,” she said Friday.

