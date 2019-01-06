Elizabeth Warren defends decision to take a DNA test to prove Native American ancestry as Massachusetts Senator gears up for presidential run

Last week she announced she was forming an exploratory committee

Warren is preparing to officially announce a run for President

She was asked about her taking a DNA test to prove Native American ancestry

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday defended her decision to take a DNA test to prove Native American ancestry, though she insisted that ‘I am not a person of color.’

‘I am not a citizen of a tribe,’ Warren told voters in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday.

‘Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry.

‘Tribes – and only tribes – determine tribal citizenship, and I respect that difference.’

