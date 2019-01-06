DAILYMAIL.COM

Last week she announced she was forming an exploratory committee

Warren is preparing to officially announce a run for President

She was asked about her taking a DNA test to prove Native American ancestry

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday defended her decision to take a DNA test to prove Native American ancestry, though she insisted that ‘I am not a person of color.’

‘I am not a citizen of a tribe,’ Warren told voters in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday.

‘Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry.

‘Tribes – and only tribes – determine tribal citizenship, and I respect that difference.’

