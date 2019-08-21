WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Elizabeth Warren is best known as a liberal firebrand, but the 2020 Democrat was a registered Republican well into her 40s.

The Massachusetts senator’s affiliation with the GOP until 1996 when she was 47, documented by Pennsylvania and Massachusetts voting records, was dredged up this week by actress and Bernie Sanders fan Susan Sarandon. The film and small-screen star alluded to the Massachusetts senator’s prior party allegiance while introducing Sanders in Iowa, despite the Vermont senator’s campaign urging surrogates not to criticize fellow presidential candidates.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” Sarandon said of the socialist, who himself has toggled between being a Democrat and independent before and after elections.

Sarandon’s comments come as Warren, 70, continues to ingratiate herself to Sanders’ base as a consummate darling of the Left amid her fight for the right to challenge President Trump next year.

Morning Consult’s latest weekly report analyzing the 2020 Democratic primary field showed Warren has doubled her approval among potential voters who identify as being “very liberal” since February, with her and Sanders notching up 25% apiece. The firm surveyed 17,115 interviewees online between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.