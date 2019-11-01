CNBC:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pledged Friday not to raise middle class taxes to fund her “Medicare for All” plan, responding to pressure she faced as she emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In a new outline, Warren’s campaign said her single-payer health care plan would cost the country “just under” $52 trillion over a decade, which includes $20.5 trillion in new federal spending. It estimates the proposal would cost just less than the estimated $52 trillion in spending for the current system over 10 years.

The Massachusetts Democrat’s campaign said her plan would give every American “full health coverage, and coverage for long-term care.” It added that it would do so with “not one penny in middle-class tax increases” — a response to criticism from rivals such as South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

As she saw her support swell in both national and early state polls in recent weeks, the 2020 presidential candidate faced more pressure about how she would fund a single-payer, government run health care system. While she had not yet answered specifically whether her plan would hike taxes on middle class Americans, she has repeatedly said it would cut costs by reducing spending on health care.