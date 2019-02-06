NEW YORK POST:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote “American Indian” next to the designation of “Race” when she filed her registration card with the State Bar of Texas in the 1980s, according to a document that emerged on Tuesday.

The registration card, which was obtained by The Washington Post through a records request, was filled out and signed by Warren in 1986, the newspaper reported.

The document shows another — previously unreported — example of the now-senator identifying herself as Native American.

According to a DNA test Warren took, her Native American ancestry is only marginal. In an interview with the newspaper, Warren again apologized for saying she was of Native American ancestry.

“I can’t go back,” Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”