Elizabeth Warren has a pretty impressive penchant for makin’ it up when it comes to serving a leftist narrative. Fake Indian, complete with tales of discrimination experienced, worked for awhile, until it didn’t. So did the fake research, claiming medical costs are the reason behind most bankruptcies. Nope, not at all. Now we have Warren saying that when she became pregnant as a young teacher of special-ed students, presumably in the 1960s, she was asked to leave her post for being visibly pregnant. A found tape of her speaking in 2008 suggests maybe she actually wanted to leave her dead-end job teaching special-ed to scale the career ladder instead.

