Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy demanding that Amazon use its algorithm to throttle the sale of books she characterized as spreading “COVID-19 misinformation.” After pulling up search results on Amazon for various COVID-19 and vaccine-related terms, Warren’s team claimed many of the books that came up were “based on falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines and cures, including those written by the most prominent spreaders of misinformation.” “This pattern and practice of misbehavior suggests that Amazon is either unwilling or unable to modify its business practices to prevent the spread of falsehoods or the sale of inappropriate products—an unethical, unacceptable, and potentially unlawful course of action from one of the nation’s largest retailers,” Warren wrote in the letter. “At a time when every step towards ending the pandemic could save countless lives, misinformation poses a substantial obstacle.” “Given the seriousness of this issue, I ask that you perform an immediate review of Amazon’s algorithms and, within 14 days, provide both a public report on the extent to which Amazon’s algorithms are directing consumers to books and other products containing COVID-19 misinformation and a plan to modify these algorithms so that they no longer do so,” the senator added.

