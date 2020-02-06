BREITBART

WATCH: Senator Warren Hides Behind Staffer After Being Caught Flying on Private Jet



pic.twitter.com/fEne5p6jDq February 4, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a proponent of the Green New Deal, was spotted stepping off a private plane in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses and appeared to hide behind a staffer after noticing a camera zoning in on her. Warren descended upon Iowa on a private jet and can be seen on camera deboarding and seemingly strategically placing herself behind a staffer after purportedly noticing someone taping her coming off the plane. Warren is an adamant supporter of both the Green New Deal and what she has dubbed the “Blue New Deal” but has largely failed to address her use of air travel and the impact it has on the environment.

