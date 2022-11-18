Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, capping the extraordinary downfall of a one-time Silicon Valley wunderkind.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the monthslong trial in which Ms. Holmes was convicted of running a yearslong fraud scheme at her blood-testing company, delivered the sentence Friday in federal court. Additionally:

Judge orders Ms. Holmes to surrender on April 27, 2023

Ms. Holmes has 14 days to appeal her conviction

Lawyers for Ms. Holmes will seek to let her stay out of prison on bail pending appeal

Ms. Holmes, 38 years old, had asked for a sentence of home confinement and community service, and no more than 18 months in prison. Prosecutors were seeking a 15-year prison sentence, a three-year supervised release and more than $800 million in restitution.

