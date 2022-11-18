Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, capping the extraordinary downfall of a one-time Silicon Valley wunderkind.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the monthslong trial in which Ms. Holmes was convicted of running a yearslong fraud scheme at her blood-testing company, delivered the sentence Friday in federal court. Additionally:
- Judge orders Ms. Holmes to surrender on April 27, 2023
- Ms. Holmes has 14 days to appeal her conviction
- Lawyers for Ms. Holmes will seek to let her stay out of prison on bail pending appeal
Ms. Holmes, 38 years old, had asked for a sentence of home confinement and community service, and no more than 18 months in prison. Prosecutors were seeking a 15-year prison sentence, a three-year supervised release and more than $800 million in restitution.