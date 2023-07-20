In an age of sleazy political corruption that seems insurmountable, there is enormous power in the integrity of two ordinary men willing to stand up, show their faces and tell the truth under oath.

Two elite IRS agents, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, put their reputations on the line to testify yesterday about egregious wrongdoing at the highest levels of the Department of Justice, which they say obstructed and ultimately destroyed their five-year criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Their integrity is as rare as a unicorn in Washington, DC, and they put to shame all the cowards in the IRS and DOJ and FBI who have stayed silent about this Watergate-level coverup.

The testimony they gave and the evidence they will continue to provide Congress helps put the nail in the coffin of Joe Biden’s repeated claims that he knows nothing about his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Not only did he know, but there is mounting evidence that he was involved in the international influence peddling scheme run by his son and brother Jim Biden while he was vice president.

We will learn more about the president’s involvement in his son’s business meetings with shady foreigners when Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer testifies to the House Oversight committee next week.

READ MORE