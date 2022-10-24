Elite units within Germany’s federal police are now preparing for blackouts in the country amid fears that the country could completely run out of gas by the end of February.

Specialist elements of Germany’s Federal police force are now reportedly preparing to deal with blackouts in the country amid nationwide fears that the country could run out of gas by the end of February.

Brought about by a perfect storm of Germany’s green agenda meeting the geopolitical reality of the Ukraine War, a loss of Russian gas exports has left the central European state potentially unable to fill the gaping hole left in its energy economy.

Such a problem will now likely result in many in the country being unable to adequately heat their homes over the winter months, with senior officials having also expressed fears that the nation could experience rolling blackouts as a result of the crisis.

According to a report by Die Welt, elite police forces at the Federal level are also now drawing up such plans, with it being announced that units across the country are having their numbers reinforced to deal with the fallout of any possible blackouts.

