Fox News:

Stefanik tells House Republicans the conference has a ‘unifying’ goal: winning back the majority in 2022

The House Republican Conference on Friday morning voted to elect Rep. Elise Stefanik as its chairwoman, sealing the New York lawmaker’s ascent two days after the group ousted Rep. Liz Cheney amid strong tension over the party’s future.

Stefanik said she’s “truly honored and humbled” to earn the support of her Republican colleagues, and vowed to “save our country” from the “radical Democrat Socialist agenda,” Fox News is told.

“I know we are all here to serve the people, the voters who place their trust and faith in us. You have put yours in me to serve this Conference and I will never lose sight of that. I will always work my very hardest to earn your trust every day,” Stefanik went on to say.

She added: “This will not be an easy job, but I know we are stronger when united as a team.”

Stefanik’s appointment as House Republican Conference chair came just days after House Republicans voted to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership.

Cheney had remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his “dangerous lies” about the 2020 election being stolen from him — putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms. Cheney was removed by a voice vote.

More at Fox News