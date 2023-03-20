House Republican conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News exclusively that she believes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should be called to testify before the U.S. Congress as soon as possible under oath to explain his decision to pursue what she called “political” charges against former President Donald Trump.

“I think we should hear Alvin Bragg testify before Congress, under oath, about his vision and the fact that this is wildly political and the fact that this was not pursued by federal courts and the fact that the Department of Justice passed on this,” Stefanik said in an interview at the House GOP retreat. “I also want to hear his answers about funding from George Soros. I want to hear his answers about the crime crisis in New York. So, at the same time like I said that you have him lowering felonies to misdemeanors you have something that is beyond the statute of limitations and is a political witch hunt. So I absolutely want to hear Alvin Bragg testify before Congress.”

Stefanik, a member of the House Judiciary Committee’s select subcommittee on weaponization, is organizing the House GOP retreat here along with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the rest of House GOP leadership. Her comments came during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Monday morning, and represent a quick escalation from House Republicans in response to Trump’s announcement over the weekend that Bragg was going to indict him this week over a seven-year-old case that several of his predecessors had passed on as had federal officials.

