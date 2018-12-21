NEW YORK POST:

She ain’t heavy, she’s my lover.

Former Gov. Eliot Spitzer used to smuggle his Russian-escort mistress into the luxury Upper East Side home he shared with his wife — by stuffing her inside a piece of luggage, she told The Post.

“He used to sneak me into his Fifth Avenue apartment in a black suitcase . . . when his wife was away,’’ Svetlana Travis Zakharova told The Post in an exclusive interview.

“My knees would be up by my face. When the doorman would ask if he could help, Eliot would say, ‘No, thanks.’ ”

Zakharova revealed the sleazeball sneak tactic — which she said the pair pulled off about 15 times at Eliot and Silda Spitzer’s home — as her lawyer prepared a new push to put the disgraced former pol behind bars.

The Russian sexpot first hit the headlines in early 2016 when she accused Spitzer of choking her during a sex-session-gone-awry at The Plaza hotel in Midtown.

Now, Zakharova’s Queens lawyer, Joseph Murray, is asking Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman to investigate Spitzer for alleged “improprieties” in his efforts to evade prosecution.

Zakharova recently told The Post that when she met the then-married multimillionaire in 2010, he was as cocky as ever — but still a bum underneath it all.

“When I first met him, he bragged how rich he was. But I didn’t believe him because he had holes in his underwear,’’ she said.

Zakharova, now 28, said Spitzer would whine about another girlfriend and his wife when they met up for their anything-goes romps.