The girlfriend of the Georgia high school football star murdered outside a Dave & Buster’s has described how she screamed in pain as he died in front of her after being shot.

Bailey Reidling said she discovered Elijah DeWitt bleeding after an alleged altercation in the parking lot of the entertainment center on October 5.

“I run over to Elijah, and he’s on the ground and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was ‘help,’” Reidling said.

“You’re screaming in the moment because you’re in shock. So, it’s like a scream that you don’t try to do, it’s just coming out,” she told Fox News Digital.

The college student and cheerleader — who used to cheer on the sidelines for her boyfriend — said she “checked his pulse, and I got freaked out because there is nothing going on there.”

Two suspects, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, have been arrested in connection with the shooting in South Carolina and are being extradited to Georgia where they will face charges of felony murder, as well as other crimes connected to the shooting.

READ MORE