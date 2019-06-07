THE DAILY CALLER:

The wife of House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings is facing new allegations of self-dealing and perjury following the disclosure of financial dealings between her charity and her for-profit consulting firm, according to an IRS complaint a watchdog group filed Friday in response to a Daily Caller News Foundation report.

The National Legal and Policy Center’s complaint is an amendment to its original May 20 complaint against Maya Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), which alleged that the nonprofit’s overlapping relationship with her for-profit company, Global Policy Solutions, LLC, could have derived an “illegal private benefit” for her and her husband.

The NLPC’s amended complaint filed Friday highlights the charity’s audited financial reports, first reported by TheDCNF, which detail how it paid Rockeymoore Cummings’s for-profit venture over $250,000 in “management fees” between 2013 and 2015.

TheDCNF’s report on the arrangement “increases the imperative for an immediate Internal Revenue Service investigation,” the NLPC stated in its amended complaint.

The amended complaint states that Rockeymoore Cummings “appears to have been paid twice for the same services,” noting that she collects a “substantial full-time salary” from her charity on top of the 5% management fee it pays her for-profit venture.