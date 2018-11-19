FOX NEWS:

A ride down from the top of Chicago’s fourth-tallest building turned into a terrifying drop early Friday for a group of people, including a pregnant woman, who plunged 84 floors when a cable broke.

The six people had gotten into an elevator on the 95th floor of the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly known as the John Hancock Center, when they heard a loud noise as the car started descending.

“At the beginning I believed we were going to die,” Jaime Montemayor told WBBM-TV. “We were going down and then I felt that we were falling down and then I heard a noise–clack clack clack clack clack clack.”

Montemayor, who was visiting from Mexico City on a business trip with his wife Maña, said the couple held onto each other and began praying. Maña told the Chicago Tribune she noticed dust particles seeping into the elevator.

“I knew something wasn’t ok,” she said.

One of several cables holding the elevator had broken and the car fell rapidly, landing somewhere near the 11th floor. No one was injured, but those inside had to wait hours for firefighters to break through a wall more than 10 stories above ground.