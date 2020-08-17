An elementary school in one of the country’s wealthiest districts will require fourth and fifth graders to read a book which asserts sympathizing with law enforcement is “racist.”

Students at Gladwyne Elementary School in Pennsylvania’s Lower Merion School District will get “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness,” which also claims it’s “racist” to not watch the news and showcases Colin Kaepernick as a hero in the fight against racial injustice.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the same curriculum uses “A Kid’s Book About Racism” for kindergartners and first graders.

It seems the four “cultural proficiency” lessons already in use by Gladwyne were deemed “insufficient” by the school’s (aptly named) Cultural Proficiency Committee. Principal Veronica Ellers noted in a June email that the school plans “to continue designing lessons that promote anti-racist actions in the upcoming 20-21 school year and beyond.”

