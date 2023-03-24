Breitbart

Ford Motor Company says its electric vehicle (EV) unit, “Ford Model e,” is losing billions of dollars, and should be viewed as a startup company. Model e has lost $3 billion before taxes over the last two years, and is expected to lose another $3 billion this year as the company invests in the new technology, according to a report by Associated Press. In 2021, Ford’s Model e unit had pretax losses of $900 million. And in 2022, that number was $2.1 billion. Ford reportedly believes Model e will be profitable before taxes by late 2026, with an eight percent pretax profit margin. “As everyone knows, EV startups lose money while they invest in capability, develop knowledge, build (sales) volume and gain (market) share,” Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said. Lawler added that Model e is working on second- and third-generation electric vehicles. Currently, Ford offers three EVs for sale in the United States: the Mustang Mach E SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup, and an electric Transit commercial van.

