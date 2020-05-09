The U.S. Sun:

A NEW bill could give Americans $2,000 monthly coronavirus stimulus checks up until 90 days after the pandemic is over.

Three Democratic senators have pitched the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, which will be released on Friday, Politico reported. The Act is being pitched by Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey.

If the legislation is passed, Americans who make less than $120,000 would receive a monthly check of $2,000. Married couples who file their taxes together would receive $4,000 and $2,000 would be provided for each child up to three.

Harris told Politico that the bill is a reflection that Congress’s previous efforts were not “nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis.”

Markey told the outlet that the checks would be “the most direct and efficient mechanism for delivering economic relief to those most vulnerable.”

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders added.

