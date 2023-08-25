Election Denier Stacey Abrams Falsely Denied Georgia’s 2018 Election Results 35 Times

Stacey Abrams, a failed gubernatorial candidate, denied the results of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election at least 35 times. Although Abrams lost to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) by more than 50,000 votes, no charges were brought against her, as Fulton County, Georgia, authorities brought against former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to illegally overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

“We won,” Abrams falsely claimed. “I didn’t lose; we got the votes,” and “we were robbed of an election.” She also called it a “stolen election” multiple times and argued, “It was not a free and fair election.” Below are 35 times Abrams denied the results of her 2018 race, compiled by the Republican National Committee:

2018: “This is not a speech of concession.”

“I will not concede because the erosion of our democracy is not right.”

2018: “It was not a free and fair election.”

“There could not be free and fair elections in Georgia” because of Brian Kemp.

“But will I say that this election was not tainted, was not a disinvestment and a disenfranchisement of thousands of voters? I will not say that.”

“No,” I didn’t lose — “I just didn’t win.”

“It was a stolen election. … They stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

2018: Kemp isn’t “the legitimate governor-elect of Georgia”; he’s “the legal governor of Georgia.”

2018: “Yes,” I didn’t lose — “I just didn’t win.”

“I’m watching [Kemp] steal elections in real time.”

“I refused to concede because concession means that the process was proper, that the result was true and right, and I cannot say that.”

“We don’t know” if I would have won “because of how [Kemp] behaved.”

