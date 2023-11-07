Election Day in America: Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio to Vote, Setting Stage for 2024

Voters in several states on Tuesday will head to the polls for the last major regularly scheduled general election before the presidency is on the ballot a year from now, and analysts and insiders are looking for clues about what may lie ahead from the results in many key races.

The banner race on Tuesday is probably Kentucky’s governor election, where incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear faces GOP challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron, who is backed strongly by former President Donald Trump, trailed Beshear significantly all year. Even as recently as earlier in October, he was down well into double digits, but polling released late last week suggests the race tightened considerably in the past few weeks. An Emerson College survey released in early October showed Beshear leading Cameron by 16 percent, but another survey from the same pollster conducted at the end of October and released on Friday last week showed Cameron holding a slight edge over Beshear when leaners are included and the two of them tied in the straight-up ballot test — a swing of 16 or 17 percent Cameron’s way in just a few weeks.

More here.