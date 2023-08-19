Elderly woman beaten unconscious in LA — then robbed as she lay in the street

An elderly woman was brutally beaten and left unconscious on a Los Angeles street — where she was then robbed by a heartless passerby, sickening video shows.Surveillance footage, captured by an MTA bus and released by the LAPD, shows the 86-year-old woman completely knocked out on a sidewalk in Adams-Normandie as people stand idly nearby.

A man in a beanie and a New York Yankees jacket then steps off the bus and steps over the woman.Instead of helping her, the cold-blooded commuter rummages through her purse, the video shows.The witnesses standing nearby and a straphanger still on the bus can be seen cautiously trying to stop the man but he brushes them off and takes off with her wallet.

