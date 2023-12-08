Elderly Palestinian takes Hamas to task in Al Jazeera interview for taking aid from civilians in Gaza

A Gazan woman surprises Al Jazeera reporter and tells him that Hamas is taking all the humanitarian aid to its terrorists in the tunnels. The reporter tries to convince her otherwise but she continues to attack Hamas. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/eSoywJnctK — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) December 7, 2023

An elderly Palestinian woman bravely took Hamas to task for hoarding international aid meant for desperate civilians during an interview with Al Jazeera inside the Gaza Strip Wednesday, according to a DC-based media research institute. The unidentified woman condemned the terror group that controls Gaza, apparently unbothered by the potential consequences, as she spoke openly to the reporter for the Qatar-backed station with others standing around her, according to the footage and translation shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute.The clip provided by MEMRI begins with the interviewer asking the woman about the lack of food or water in the area. He then insists the situation is difficult with no aid coming. That led the woman to blast Hamas.“All the aid goes to (the tunnels) underground, it does not reach the people,” she said.The video then cuts in again as the woman reiterates how the aid is meant for civilians.“I am not afraid (of Hamas). I am talking to them as well. All the aid reaches the Gaza Strip and,” she said before the reporter cut her off, according to the MEMRI-translated clip.The unidentified woman gave an interview to Al-Jazeera.

