The elderly man killed when a scooter-riding maniac shot him in the back this weekend was a beloved father of six who was heading to his Queens mosque to pray when he was cruelly gunned down, his son told The Post on Sunday.

Cops charged alleged triggerman Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn, with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and six gun charges for allegedly shooting four people — including 86-year-old Homod Ali Saeidi — during his bloody rampage in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday.

“My heart is broken, my family is all devastated,” Ahmed Alsaedi, Saeidi’s son, told The Post. “We can’t believe something like that would happen to an 86 year-old man. It’s terrible.”

Saeidi — the only victim to die of his wounds — ran three or four miles every morning without fail.

Then he went to the local park before heading to his mosque to pray, his son said.

READ MORE