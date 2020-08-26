New York Post:

An elderly man’s jaw was broken in a sickening caught-on-camera attack as he tried to protect a store that was eventually torched during the Kenosha protests, according to reports

The man — only identified as Robert and in his 70s — ran toward a mattress store where he works and used a fire extinguisher to chase away arsonists who broke in Monday night during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, his bosses told Fox6.

“They just threw a bottle at this guy,” a woman filming a now-viral video complained — seconds before a man dressed all in black ran up and knocked him down with a punch to the head.

“No! No! No!” the videographer repeatedly cried as the senior collapsed to the ground, leaving a woman crying hysterically.

He was shown with blood all over the right side of his face as a small group raced to give first aid. “Turn his head … he’s drowning on his blood!” someone warned.

Read more at The New York Post