Known as Robin Sage training, the unconventional warfare exercises are like live-action role playing in the extreme, with hostile engagement between Special Forces students, volunteer civilians and soldiers out of Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg is warning the public that suspicious looking military activity could erupt on private land across multiple North Carolina counties next month as part of a cryptic Special Forces training exercise.

This could include hearing explosions and seeing soldiers acting as ”guerrilla freedom fighters,” according to a release from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.

Exact times, locations and exercise specifics are not being publicized, officials said in the release.

