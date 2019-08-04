New York Post:

A young mom shot dead during the El Paso massacre was hit while shielding her baby boy, according to family.

Mom-of-three Jordan Anchondo, 25, was at the Texas Walmart Saturday shopping for school supplies when she was one of 20 killed — with her family still trying to find out whether her husband, Andre Anchondo, had survived, according to the dead woman’s sister.

Anchonda’s 2-month-old baby was not hit — but was still lucky to survive after getting crushed as his mother fell after getting shot dead, leaving him with broken bones.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” grieving sister Leta Jamrowski, 19, said.