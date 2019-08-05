WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A woman who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, shielded her 2-month-old baby from gunfire and thereby saved his life, the woman’s sister told the Associated Press.

Jordan Anchondo, 25, was one of 20 people who died after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the Cielo Vista shopping mall. Anchondo was purchasing back-to-school supplies when the shooting began. Police said 26 others were injured in the attack.

Leta Jamrowski, Anchondo’s sister, said her nephew suffered some broken bones, which were likely caused because his mother protected him.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski said. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”