An El Paso migrant processing center designed to hold 125 detainees was, at one point, holding 900 in dangerous conditions, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The overcrowding at the processing center at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in Downtown El Paso requires “immediate attention,” the report states, warning of the potential for violence.

The report released Thursday by the department’s Office of Inspector General states that an inspection of five U.S. Border Patrol stations and two ports of entry in the El Paso Sector revealed “dangerous holding conditions” for migrants at the processing center.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in the El Paso Sector directed all questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Officials there declined to comment.

The report was released a day after U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso apprehended the largest group ever encountered illegally entering the U.S.

The report states that the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center “does not have the capacity to hold the hundreds currently in custody safely, and has held the majority of its detainees longer than the 72 hours generally permitted” under CBP’s Transport, Escort, Detention and Search standards.