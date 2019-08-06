WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The mayor of El Paso, Texas, stood by his decision in a press conference on Monday to meet with President Trump when he visits the city later this week in the aftermath of a mass shooting that left 22 dead.

Trump, who condemned white supremacy again at the White House, will be visiting El Paso on Wednesday.

“I represent the office of the mayor of El Paso, Texas. This is not a political visit, as he had before. Which I did not visit with him, but was noted from the podium as I recall and he is the president of the United States,” Mayor Dee Margo told reporters. “So in that capacity I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to meet with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community and hope that if we were expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.”