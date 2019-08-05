The New York Post:

The founder of the notorious 8chan website called Sunday for it to be shut down amid suspicions that a gunman posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto minutes before the bloody rampage that killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

Fredrick Brennan told the Washington Post that the site’s owners should “do the world a favor and shut it off.”

“Once again, a terrorist used 8chan to spread his message as he knew people would save it and spread it,” Brennan said.

“The board is a receptive audience for domestic terrorists.”

Postings on 8chan, which functions as an anonymous, unmoderated message board, have previously been linked to mass killings in April at a synagogue in Poway, California, and in March at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.