When President Joe Biden makes his first visit to the border with Mexico on Sunday, he will hear from aid workers helping manage the immigration crisis and from local officials desperate for more support.

What he won’t see are the miserable makeshift camps dotted around El Paso that triggered headlines last month about migrants taking over the streets.

On Tuesday and Wednesday law enforcement teams moved through the downtown area, picking up migrants who had entered the country illegally.

As a result, he may get a view of the border but not of the crisis, say infuriated border agents who wanted him to see the scale of the chaos last month.

In December, migrants were sleeping rough in makeshift camps around the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. But last week the camps were cleared before Joe Biden’s visit on Sunday. These images show how the area looked before and after the operation

