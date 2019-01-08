NEW YORK POST:

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s wife returned to Brooklyn federal court Tuesday — sporting a Star of David necklace.

Also wearing a hamsa hand bracelet and belted gray suit jacket, Emma Coronel Aispuro blew kisses to Guzman, who hasn’t seen her since Dec. 20, and gleefully puckered up and waved in return.

After a midmorning break in the trial, the necklace had curiously vanished from her neck.

The 29-year-old stunner has been in Mexico, per sources familiar with the former beauty queen’s movements.

She exclusively told The Post she celebrated Christmas with their daughters — 7-year-old twin girls — and other family members.

“I spent Christmas with my daughters,” she said.

“Last time I spent with my husband was around these same holidays right before he was apprehended again … If I could buy him something, it would be his freedom, but of course I cannot do that.”