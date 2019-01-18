NEW YORK POST:

Not even the best telenovela could match this.

Jurors and a tense courtroom of rapt observers were glued to the proceedings Thursday as Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, his wife seated in the gallery just behind him, saw one of his mistresses take the stand to testify against him.

Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro cackled in laughter as Chapo’s sidepiece, Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez — a politician in Guzman’s home state of Sinaloa until her arrest — wept so much that she had to be taken out of the Brooklyn federal courtroom.

Coronel’s glee was only exacerbated when Sanchez’s lapel mic remained on even after she was removed for a break — her sobs still being broadcast throughout the courtroom after she left.

Chapo and his beauty queen wife, who often blow each other kisses in court, were both tense and avoided eye contact as Sanchez began discussing her affair with the cocaine kingpin.

But Coronel, 29, soon cracked a small smirk when Sanchez, also 29, described her relationship with the 61-year-old cartel boss to the jurors.

“Up until today I am still confused because today I thought we were still involved as partners,” the petite bottle-blonde said.

Sanchez said she first started dating Chapo in 2011 at age 21, and then began working for him in the drug trade.

Guzman sent his young girlfriend to states around Mexico to search for high-quality marijuana, Sanchez testified — a job she says she wasn’t paid for and which often took her to remote locations where she could only call him by climbing to the top of a hill.

Text messages between the two displayed in court Thursday showed they mixed business and pleasure.