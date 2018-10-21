NY POST

While her husband awaits trial in a high-security Manhattan lock-up, Emma Coronel Aispuro is living the high life in Mexico. The sexy, young wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera is often photographed smiling in skimpy bikinis at picture-postcard beaches — images featured prominently on Instagram accounts bearing her name. In other photos, posted to a handful of social media sites, the brunette bombshell wears tight, skinny jeans paired with stilettos and a Prada purse. With her flawless makeup, and fire-engine red lips, she could easily pass for a socialite on a luxury shopping trip.

