BREITBART:

The mother of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán pleaded with President Donald Trump for a “Christian and humanitarian act” ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday.

In a handwritten letter sent to the White House, 91-year-old Consuelo Loera argued her son’s human rights have been violated in the extradition process to the United States

“My son, Mr. Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, is arraigned before a federal judge in Brooklyn, in New York City,” she wrote. “In his extradition from Mexico to the United States, authorities violated various human rights laws established in both the U.S. and Mexican Constitution and laws.”