A former mistress of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman told jurors in his U.S. trial on Thursday she was “traumatized” after a harrowing 2014 escape from one of his safehouses with Mexican marines in hot pursuit.

Testifying for the prosecution in federal court in Brooklyn, Lucero Sanchez Lopez, a onetime local lawmaker in Guzman’s home state of Sinaloa, also gave an emotional account of her relationship with Guzman, saying she at times feared for her safety.

“I didn’t want for him to mistrust me because I thought he could also hurt me,” Lucero Sanchez Lopez, 29, testified. “I was confused about my own feelings over him. Sometimes I loved him and sometimes I didn’t.”

She said once, while the two were eating dinner in 2012, Guzman told her that anyone who betrayed him would die.

Guzman, 61, who was extradited to the United States in 2017, has been on trial since November on charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the country as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. His trial has provided a window into the operations of the cartel, one of the world’s biggest drug trafficking organizations.

The testimony by Sanchez Lopez is the first by someone with whom Guzman had a romantic relationship. Other cooperating witnesses have been business associates, primarily other drug traffickers.

Sanchez served in Sinaloa’s state congress from 2013 to 2016, when she was investigated for having shown false documents to visit Guzman in jail in 2014. She denied the accusation at the time.

Sanchez, who was nicknamed ‘Chapodiputada’ (Chapo deputy) by local media, was arrested in June 2017 on U.S. drug charges while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. She pleaded guilty last October and is now cooperating with prosecutors.