THE DAILY BEAST:

The drug kingpin “El Chapo” doesn’t seem to be enjoying his time in U.S. custody. Joaquin Guzman’s attorney has begged a federal judge to intervene over “cruel and unusual” prison conditions. Guzman, who was the leader of a murderous cartel in Mexico, was convicted this winter of running a criminal enterprise and other drug-related charges and is due to sentenced on June 25.

He’s been in solitary confinement for 27 months, according to CNN. His defense attorney, Mariel Colon, wrote: “This deprivation of sunlight and fresh air, over an excessive 27-month period, is causing psychological scarring. He… is suffering many symptoms of distress as a result of this lengthy unwarranted punishment.”

She also complained the air conditioning in his cell is so loud, Guzman has been forced to use toilet paper as earplugs to get some sleep. He was placed in solitary to prevent him from running the Sinaloa Cartel from prison.