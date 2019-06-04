CNN:

A federal judge denied Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s request for better prison conditions Monday after federal officials claimed some of the drug lord’s demands might be part of a ruse aimed at helping him escape.

Guzman, who escaped Mexican custody twice before being extradited to the United States for trial in 2017, had requested at least two hours of outdoor recreation per week, access to the main commissary, the ability to buy six bottles of water a week and earplugs to alleviate headaches and ear pain and help him sleep.

Because of his criminal stature and his previous escapes, he has been designated an inmate subject to special administrative measures, or SAMs, out of concern he might continue running his drug empire, coordinate an escape or direct attacks on people helping the government.

His legal team last month said the conditions of the designation amount to cruel and unusual punishment, but US District Judge Brian Cogan disagreed in his decision.