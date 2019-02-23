REUTERS:

Convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman intends to seek a new trial after one of the jurors who convicted him told Vice News that jurors read media about the case despite the judge’s instructions not to, a lawyer for Guzman said in a court filing on Friday.

“Mr. Guzman intends to file motion for a new trial based on the disclosures in the article and to request an evidentiary hearing to determine the extent of the misconduct,” lawyer Eduardo Balarezo said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, who presided over the trial in Brooklyn federal court.

Normally, a motion for a new trial must be filed within 14 days of a verdict, putting the deadline next Tuesday. Balarezo asked for an additional 30 days to file the motion.

A spokesman for the prosecutors declined to comment.