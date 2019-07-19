NEW YORK POST:

Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman took in the sights of New York City one last time early Friday before he was loaded onto an NYPD helicopter and shipped off to supermax prison.

The Post exclusively captured shots of the ruthless former leader of the Sinaloa cartel under heavily armed police guard at the Wall Street heliport, where he was transported via a black SUV and four police cars just after 3 a.m.

He was flanked by two armed military personnel as he was led from the car in handcuffs and hauled onto the chopper, which took off at 3:20 a.m. for LaGuardia Airport.