NEW YORK POST:

He should have been called El Choo-po.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman ran a cocaine train all the way from Mexico to New York City, a former cartel member testified Monday.

“Chapo decided who could use the train route,” drug trafficker-turned-government informant Tirso Martinez Sanchez told jurors.

Martinez said he began overseeing the choo-choo operation around 2000, after his predecessor shot himself in the face, and another died on the operating table during plastic surgery.

Under the guise of a legitimate business, the tankers would transport cooking oil into Mexico, where the oil would be siphoned out and secret compartments on either end would be stacked with kilos of cocaine, he explained.

Workers would then add an inch or two of oil to the bottom of the container to discourage customs from crawling in to look around on their way back north. They also covered their tracks by dabbing the kilos themselves with grease to throw off K-9 dogs’ ability to detect the drugs, said Martinez.

In all, the tankers netted the Sinaloa Cartel between $500 million and $800 million in cocaine sales from New York, Los Angeles and Chicago between 2000 and 2003, the 51-year-old testified.

Martinez appeared nervous when he first took the stand Monday, misspelling his own name for the court reporter.