NEW YORK POST:

When Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera landed in prison for the first time, he transformed himself into the king of the penal colony — ordering in meals, drugs and women on demand, according to a new book.

“During his years at Puente Grande [prison], El Chapo was a drug and sex addict,” writes Anabel Hernandez in “Emma and the Other Narco Women” (Grijalbo Publishing), out Jan. 25.

The Mexican journalist adds that El Chapo competed with fellow prisoner Hector Luis Palma Salazar, also a Sinaloa drug trafficker, to see who could last the longest during sexual acts and who could accumulate the greatest number of partners.

“They brought in prostitutes from outside, and when that was not possible they paid nurses, cleaners and cooks who worked in the penal system,” Hernandez writes.

MORE FROM THE NY POST