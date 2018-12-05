NEW YORK POST:

Their killing fields aren’t just south of the border.

Colombian cocaine dealer Juan Carlos Ramirez told jurors Tuesday how he’d demanded the slayings of low-level cartel members in the New York City area in the early 1990s.

Ramirez, testifying in the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, said he’d ordered at least 150 killings prior to his 2007 arrest — including the murder of a couple and their adult son in Fort Lee, NJ, in 1994, and the 1993 assassination of Brooklyn drug dealer Vladimir Biegelman in Mill Basin.

Guzman’s defense attorney William Purpura also asked Ramirez — who underwent extensive plastic surgery to evade arrest, but ultimately got caught by his voice — if he’d ordered the execution of a woman who ran one of his stash houses and “was shot four times in the head.”

“That’s right,” replied the former North Valley cartel leader, who sold cocaine to El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel in the ’90s.

Ramirez, aka “Chupeta,” casually said he typically had people killed for talking about the organization, stealing money or drugs. Under questioning from Purpura, he also admitted to having “seven or eight” people slaughtered for trying to kidnap his son.