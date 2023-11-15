Eight students are charged with MURDER over fatal bully beating of Jonathan Lewis, 17, two weeks ago in Las Vegas

Eight teenagers have been charged with murder after the fatal beating of a fellow student, who agreed to fight the group in a row over stolen wireless headphones.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was set upon by a mob of 10 on November 1. He died in hospital on November 7, and on Tuesday the charges were announced.

Lt. Jason Johansson of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said all the people involved — believed to be 10 — were students of Rancho High School.

Johansson described a viral video showing the beating as ‘void of humanity’.

Lewis’s father said he ‘can’t watch’ the clip.

Johansson said that a citizen found Lewis unresponsive after the beating, which happened in an alleyway near the school, and brought him back to the school.

Lewis was then taken to UMC where doctors determined that he had suffered ‘non-survivable head trauma,’ Fox 5 Vegas reported.

