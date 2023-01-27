The terrorist was identified as Alkam Khairi from east Jerusalem and it was reported that he had no known terror connections prior to the attack.

BREAKING: At least 8 killed, 10 injured in ‘terror attack’ at a synagogue in Jerusalem.

— Michael Gogel (@mgogel) January 27, 2023

The terrorist, a resident of Shuafat, opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reported to be receiving updates from the scene and is set to hold a situational assessment later this evening. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after the shooting occurred.

“We saw a woman and 4 men lying on the road. They suffered gunshot wounds and had no signs of life and we had to confirm their deaths immediately,” said MDA paramedic Fadi Dekidek. “Three more wounded, including a 70-year-old woman in critical condition, were evacuated to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus.

“We are trained for this. Sadly, we cannot forget a terror attack, and we experience each one anew. There’s nothing to do; this is the time to act professionally because that’s the difference between life or death,” Dekidek continued.

