Eight men are facing charges in Rhode Island for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old unconscious girl at a party — after the girl’s mother found footage of the attack on Facebook and shared it with detectives, according to a report.

The teen told detectives in Providence she awoke in an apartment on Dec. 20 with vaginal pain and cuts on her thighs, police and court records obtained by the Boston Globe show.

She told police she could remember being naked in a bathroom shower, with roughly 15 men laughing at her while possibly taking photos before she recalled being taken into a bedroom. However, she was unconscious during the alleged assault.

The girl went to police later that day, but she was only able to provide the first names of some of the men, including two who brought her to the party, the Globe reports — hampering the investigation.

But a Facebook video surfaced in June showing the girl naked and unconscious on a bed as men victimized her and others looked on, the newspaper reports.

