BREITBART:

An Egyptian national is facing fraud charges for allegedly driving his severely autistic children off a pier at the Port of Los Angeles to collect money off of their life insurance policies, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors charged Ali Elmezayen, 44, with mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, for allegedly “posing as his domestic partner” when making calls to the insurance companies after his eight-year-old and 11-year-old, both of whom had severe autism, drowned when Elmezayen’s vehicle crashed into the ocean, the Justice Department announced last Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not charge Elmezayen for the deaths of his sons because authorities lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute him for murder, the Associated Press reported.

“This case alleges a calculated and coldhearted scheme to profit off the deaths of two helpless children,” Nick Hanna, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement Tuesday. “The alleged conduct shocks the conscience, and we will use every tool available to us to ensure that justice is done.”

FBI special agents arrested Elmezayen, an Egyptian national, on November 7 for allegedly collecting millions of dollars on seven life insurance policies he took out on his children’s lives after an April 2015 incident where he drove off of a bridge at the Port of Los Angeles and crashed into the ocean.

Elmezayen and his wife survived, but two of his children did not. His third son was away at camp when his other two siblings died in the accident.