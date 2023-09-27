Egyptian businessman, 40, accused of bribing Sen. Bob Menendez, 69, arrested by feds on corruption charges at JFK and freed on $5million bond

An Egyptian businessman accused of bribing New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez for legislative favors was arrested at New York’s JFK International Tuesday morning.

The arrest, the 40-year-old’s lawyer said, came after Wael Hana voluntarily flew to the city to face the federal charges – part of a sprawling, three-part indictment filed by the US attorney’s office.

In it, federal prosecutors allege the Egypt national was one of three New Jersey businessmen who collectively paid hundreds of thousands to Menendez, 69, over the course of several years, in the form of cash, gold, and even a Mercedes Benz.

The bribes, fed say, came in exchange for Menendez agreeing to use his power and influence to personally enrich Hana, and to benefit the Government of Egypt.

Hours after being cuffed in Queens, Hana pleaded not guilty to the allegations before a federal magistrate judge, who ordered him released on a $5million bond on the condition he surrender his travel documents.

READ MORE